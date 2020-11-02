TITUSVILLE — The Wilmington High girls cross country team captured gold Saturday.
Lady Greyhounds senior Grace Mason finished third overall to help lead her team to a second consecutive District 10, Class1A team championship. The event was held at the Ed Myer Recreation Complex in Titusville.
“That was an outstanding effort by all of the ladies,” first-year Wilmington cross country coach Bradi Rhoades said. “They delivered another trip to the state meet and they had a lot of great performances.”
Mason clocked a time of 19:22. Teammate and younger sister Emma Mason placed seventh in 20:26. Wilmington’s team will compete in Hershey next weekend at the PIAA Championships.
“It was a very nice run for Grace,” Rhoades said of Grace Mason’s effort. “She’s been training very hard all year. I think she thought she could run a little faster.
“She ran a really competitive race. The girls that finished ahead of her ran a great race.”
The Lady Greyhounds scored 33 points.
Becka Book (17th, 21:18), Ava Shearer (20th, 21:34), Maddalena DiMuccio (27th, 21:57), Jaden Hinderliter (37th, 22:47) and Elise Hilton (45th, 23:20) also ran for Wilmington. They will join Grace Mason and Emma Mason at the state meet.
“The expectations are to put our best effort on the line next weekend,” Rhoades said. “ We need to be super confident while we’re out there and have fun.”
Wilmington didn’t field a complete boys team. Akito Hatch led the Greyhounds, finishing 41st in 19:03 and teammate Beau Reed was 43rd in 19:07. Tagg Walker tallied a 51st-place effort in 19:51.
“Two of the three boys had season (personal records),” Rhoades said. “I’m very happy about that. They looked very comfortable and they embraced the moment.”
