The Wilmington High girls basketball team dropped a 50-7 District 10, Region 4-3A road decision to Greenville on Monday night.
Renee Ealy scored three points for the Lady Greyhounds (1-8, 1-12), while Sydnee Ward and Maelee Whiting added two each.
Josie Lewis netted 12 points for the Lady Trojans.
Wilmington trailed 18-2 after the first quarter and 29-4 at the half. The Lady Greyhounds were down 40-5 after three periods.
WEATHER HALTS GAMES
A winter storm that moved into the area Monday wreaked havoc with the scholastic schedule for boys and girls basketball.
New Castle’s boys home game against Seneca Valley was postponed to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. The Red Hurricane (8-1 section, 13-2 overall) returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when it hosts South Fayette (2-3, 6-5) in a WPIAL Section 2-5A clash. It’s the final section game of the year for New Castle, which can claim at least a share of the league championship with a win. Chartiers Valley (7-1, 15-1), which beat New Castle on Friday to earn a split of the season series, must beat Trinity (3-5, 7-6) and South Fayette to tie the ‘Canes for the section championship, if New Castle tops South Fayette.
Mohawk was slated to visit Wilmington on Monday in boys action, but the game was postponed.
Laurel’s boys home game against Riverside in Section 1-3A play was pushed to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
On the girls side, Quaker Valley at New Castle (Section 2-4A) and Redbank Valley at Shenango were postponed with no immediate make-up date announced. Eden Christian at Union, a Section 1-1A battle, was moved to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
