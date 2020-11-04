Wilmington High football team tackles tall task by capturing fifth consecutive district championship

Winning a championship in any sport is challenging.
The Wilmington High football team entered the season as a four-time defending District 10 champion. That task got a bit taller when District 10 was forced to re-align when COVID-19 caused some programs to opt out and the landscape of the district was restructured.
Enter Farrell High School. The Steelers came into the season as two-time state champs, both at the Class 1A level. Following the realignment, Farrell would compete in Class 2A and in Wilmington’s region — Region 2-2A.
Every team would play their region opponents twice, which meant Wilmington and Farrell would square off at least two times.
“If I were to go back to this summer, when District 10 released the revised schedules and I saw them on the schedule twice, I knew there was a potential for a third. The word I thought of was ‘daunting’,” Greyhounds coach Brandon Phillian said. “When you play an opponent of that caliber three times in a season, it’s very possibly once in a lifetime. I think that presented a great challenge.”
The host Greyhounds (7-0) built a 19-0 lead over the Steelers in the second quarter and held on for a 19-14 win Saturday night in the District 10, Class 2A championship game. It marked the fifth straight district crown for Wilmington. It came against a Farrell program that entered the game with a 28-4 all-time District 10 playoff record and a 13-game D-10 playoff win streak.
The Greyhounds have won 10 consecutive District 10 playoff games. The Steelers finished at 5-3, with all three losses coming against Wilmington (41-20, 21-20, 19-14).
“To be able to beat them for a third time in a game of that magnitude and enter the state tournament, it was just a great accomplishment for the players.
“We had to handle and conquer adversity.”
For their efforts, the Wilmington football team was named the Lawrence County Athletes of the Week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“When you say the words five straight District 10 championships, the word that comes to mind is ‘blessed’,” Phillian said. “I feel blessed to lead this program. It was a great program built by (former longtime coach) Terry Verrelli.
“To have the opportunity to lead this program and win it, I feel blessed. Not even knowing if we would have a season makes it all the more special.”
Leading 19-14 with close to 2:30 remaining in the contest, the Greyhounds’ Morgan Whiting made a big hit on Farrell’s Christian Hartley to jar the ball loose at the Steelers 43. Wilmington’s Connor Vass-Gal jumped on the loose ball and the team’s offense did the rest in running out the clock.
“I think on that particular play, you can point to that as a play of the game,” Phillian said. “Connor Vass-Gal did the wise thing, he pounced on the ball and secured the ball.
“One of the things we talked about all week was discipline. One of our team beliefs is see a little see a lot, see a lot see nothing. Don’t try to do too much. That was a very selfless play by Connor, just getting on top of the ball and not trying to pick it up and run with it. Getting possession was the key and he did that.”
Seniors Caelan Bender, Darren Miller, Weston Phanco, Ethan Susen and Whiting serve as team captains.
“I think they bring their leadership,” Phillian said of the captains. “The group does a great job leading by example. All five are extremely hard workers and all five are extremely coachable.
“They mentor the younger players. It would be very easy to just hang out and goof off. But they were up there working on their positions as if they were coaches. That means a lot to me and to the younger players.”
Phillian said the construction of this year’s championship began during the shutdown because of COVID-19.
“There had to be a lot of adapting by the players and coaches,” Phillian said. “Even to this point, we are still adapting and changing.
“I tell the guys to focus on your vision, not your circumstance. That might be the belief we go to the most this season. This was a team that had to stay focused on their vision. I’m really proud of the way they have been able to handle the situation.”
Wilmington will get another shot to earn a win on its home field when the team hosts District 9 champion Karns City (6-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs.
WILMINGTON ROSTER
HEAD COACH: Brandon Phillian
VARSITY ASSISTANTS: Mike Crawford, Jason Hess, Casey Hilton, Dom Johnjulio, Bob Mitcheltree, Pat Matsook, Sean McConahy, Mike Neurohr, Josh Phillian, Alex Ramirez, Jimmy Reed, Mark Shenker, Robb Shimrack, Dave Welch, Bryce Wilson
SENIORS
Caelan Bender; Jake Chimiak; Daniel Hartwell; Aidan Hasson; Jordan Hess; Xavier McDonald; Brody Miller; Darren Miller; Weston Phanco; Mason Reed; Braxton Shimrack; Ethan Susen; Trevor Sturgeon; Connor Vass-Gal; Morgan Whiting; Ethan Winters.
JUNIORS
Luke Edwards; Elon Horchler; Cole Mahle; Cole McCallister; Brayden Penwell; Skyler Sholler.
SOPHOMORES
Michel Chrastina; Gage DeCaprio; Vincent Fenati; Solomon Glavach; Hunter Koi; Ty Milliron; Matt Sevachko.
FRESHMEN
Buddah Book; Will Bruckner; Landon Duzyk; Carter Horkovy; Anthony Mendenhall; Tuff McConahy; Tyler Mikulin; Ben Miller; Willie Moore; Rocky Serafino; Dakota Wagner; James Winters.
