The postseason awards are starting to roll in for the Wilmington High football team.
Greyhounds standouts Ethan Susen, Weston Phanco and Jake Chimiak all earned mention on the inaugural Jim Kelly District 9 and District 10 Football Awards Team. Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian also was recognized.
Susen, a senior running back, captured the 2020 Jim Kelly Award as D9and10Sports.com District 10 Player of the Year Award. Susen led Lawrence County in rushing with 1,402 yards on 154 carries. He scored 18 total touchdowns as well.
Susen hauled in 16 passes for 325 yards.
Defensively, Susen intercepted four passes, which tied him for third-best in District 10. Susen also was awarded the Individual Performance of the Year for his efforts against Chestnut Ridge in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals.
Phanco, a senior right guard, won the Jim Kelly Offensive Lineman of the Year award. He helped lead the way up front as Wilmington amassed an average of 345.8 rushing yards a game.
Chimiak, a senior left tackle, was named to the offensive all-star team.
Phillian won the Jim Kelly Coach of the Year award. He coached the team to a 10-1 overall record and the District 10, Class 2A championship. The Greyhounds reached the state championship game, where they lost to Southern Columbia, 42-14.
The D9and10Sports Football Awards are named after Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, with Kelly’s permission. Kelly, who grew up in East Brady, Pa., played collegiately for Miami (Fla.) and Buffalo in the NFL. His pro career also included a two-year stint with Houston in the USFL.
