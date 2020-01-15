The Wilmington High football team could be going up in classification next season.
The PIAA announced Tuesday the school’s appeal to remain in Class 2A and not be forced to go to Class 3A because of the PIAA success factor was denied. The Greyhounds have won the last four District 10 championships at the Class 2A level and appeared in the state championship game in 2017 and 2018. Wilmington dropped both of those title tilts to Southern Columbia.
Wilmington posted a 12-1 overall record in 2019, winning the District 10, Region 4-2A title with a 3-0 mark. The Greyhounds were ousted from the PIAA Class 2A playoffs by Avonworth, 33-21.
Wilmington is able to appeal to the PIAA board of directors if the school chooses to go that direction. Appeal hearings would be Jan. 22 if the school does appeal.
Media inquiries were directed to Wilmington Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Matty. Matty issued the following statement from the school district regarding the Greyhounds’ possible move to Class 3A:
“The Wilmington Area School District is aware of reports that the PIAA is moving our football team into the 3A classificiation for next cycle. According to the PIAA, schools must have six or more success points and three or more transfers to be moved up in classification. While we have accumulated more than six success points, we are confident that we have less than three transfers and will not be forced to play up in the 3A classification.”
Farrell is expected to appeal as well. The Steelers, who compete in Class 1A, are being pushed to Class 2A.
Farrell rolled up a 14-2 ledger in 2019, winning the District 10 and PIAA championships. The Greyhounds handed the Steelers one of their defeats, 40-0.
Farrell went 15-0 in 2018, winning gold at the district and state levels. In 2017, the Steelers compiled an 11-3 mark, winning the District 10 title before falling to Jeannette in the state semifinals.
