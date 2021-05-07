Wilmington High baseball team remains in second place with win over West Middlesex

The Wilmington High baseball team remained hot Thursday.
The Greyhounds slipped past West Middlesex 4-2 in District 10, Region 1-1A/2A action.
Wilmington is now 9-1 in the region, 10-2 overall. Its lone region loss was to first-place Sharpsville (10-0 in region play) last week. The Greyhounds and Blue Devils meet on May 19, the last day of the regular season.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald West Middlesex’s Richie Preston pitches against Wilmington Thursday at West Middlesex High School.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald West Middlesex’s Richie Preston pitches against Wilmington Thursday at West Middlesex High School.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald West Middlesex’s Richie Preston bats against Wilmington Thursday at West Middlesex High School.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald West Middlesex’s Garrett Donaldson bats against Wilmington Thursday at West Middlesex High School.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald Wilmington’s Issac Schleich slides into home plate scoring a run while avoiding the tag from West Middlesex’s Ian Smith Thursday at West Middlesex High School.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald Wilmington’s Shane Book starts to run to first after hitting the ball against West Middlesex Thursday at West Middlesex High School.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald Wilmington’s Dylan Batley looks to avoid the tag of West Middlesex’s Hunter Hoffman while sliding into second Thursday at West Middlesex High School.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald Wilmington’s Rocky Serafino hits the ball against West Middlesex Thursday at West Middlesex High School.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald Wilmington’s Issac Schleich pitches against West Middlesex Thursday at West Middlesex High School.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald Wilmington’s Issac Schleich pitches against West Middlesex Thursday at West Middlesex High School.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald West Middlesex’s Tanner Shick hits the ball against Wilmington Thursday at West Middlesex High School.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald Wilmington’s Issac Schleich pitches against West Middlesex Thursday at West Middlesex High School.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald West Middlesex’s Devin Gruver bats against Wilmington Thursday at West Middlesex High School.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald West Middlesex’s Tanner Shick fields the ball at third and looks to throw to first against Wilmington Thursday at West Middlesex High School.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald Wilmington’s Issac Schleich looks on after hitting the ball against West Middlesex Thursday at West Middlesex High School.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald Wilmington’s Dom Serafino bats against West Middlesex Thursday at West Middlesex High School.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald West Middlesex’s Ian Smith and Richie Preston talk during a mound visit against Wilmington Thursday at West Middlesex High School.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald West Middlesex’s Devin Gruver throws to first after fielding the ball at third against Wilmington Thursday at West Middlesex High School.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald West Middlesex’s Devin Gruver pitches against Wilmington Thursday at West Middlesex High School.
Starting pitcher Isaac Schleich improved his mound record to 6-0 with the win. He went five innings, gave up no runs, two hits and four walks while striking out 12.
Garrett Heller came on to pitch the final two innings, giving up two unearned runs, one hit and two walks to go along with his two strikeouts.
Shane Book was 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Sam Mistretta had a double and RBI in his three at-bats.
West Middlesex is 4-4 in region play.
“We’re playing well,” Wilmington coach James Geramita said. “Our pitchers have been doing a great job and our defense has really stepped up when it needed to. In 12 games, we’ve only given up 31 earned runs and 12 of those came against Sharpsville.
“I think we’re in a good place now, but we have some big games coming up in the next two weeks.”
