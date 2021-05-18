A big fourth inning propelled the Wilmington High baseball team to victory Monday afternoon.
The Greyhounds plated five markers in the bottom of the fourth in an 8-2 District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home victory over Mercer.
Jaret Boyer paced Wilmington (14-1 region, 15-2 overall) with two hits. Shane Book added a two-run single for the Greyhounds. Garrett Heller plated a pair of runs as well for the winners.
Dom Serafino recorded a triple for Wilmington.
Boyer (3 innings), Heller (1 2/3), and Isaac Schleich (2 1/3) combined to pitch a three-hitter to lock up Wilmington’s win. The trio struck out eight batters and walked four.
The Greyhounds take the diamond again at 4 p.m. Wednesday when they host Sharpsville (13-0, 15-0).
Track and field
Vass-Gal excels in meet
Wilmington’s Connor Vass-Gal won the shot put in the District 10 Mercer County Athletic Conference Invitational. The event was held at Grove City High School.
Vass-Gal launched a throw of 60-111/2 to claim first in the shot put. He also took second in the discus with a heave of 155-7.
The Greyhounds’ Mason Reed finished second in the long jump with a leap of 21-21/4. Teammate Solomon Glavach was second in the pole vault with an effort of 13-0.
