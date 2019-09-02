Emilia Labbiento and Lindsey Martineau scored two goals each to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a 7-0 nonregion road win over Neshannock in the season opener for both schools on Saturday.
Ava Krepp, Anna Williams and Emma Hill also scored for Wilmington.
Ava Krepp collected two assists, while Martineau, Reese Walker, Labbiento and Megan Bayuk added one each.
The Lady Greyhounds led 4-0 at the half.
Leah Gerstnecker and Taylor Kendall combined for four saves to split the shutout in goal.
Victoria Conrad had 12 saves for the Lady Lancers.
Wilmington outshot Neshannock, 23-5.
