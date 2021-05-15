By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
The Wilmington High softball team had a rare experience Friday.
The Lady Greyhounds took part in a District 10, Region 1A/2A game against Sharpsville that utilized the international tiebreaker rule. Wilmington pulled out a 6-5 win in 10 innings.
“When we got to the 10th and were still tied, the international rule kicked in so each team had a runner start a second base,” Wilmington coach John Frank said. “It’s my first international in my four years here.
“Even though you don’t see it very often, the girls knew exactly what was going on. We knew what we had to do. “
Taylor Dlugozima started the Lady Greyhounds’ 10th at second base. She scored on a steal and overthrow.
“It was very appropriate that she is a senior and did this on Senior Night,” Frank said. “It was a nice win for us.”
The pitching decision went to Remi Coy. She gave up one hit, no earned runs and three walks while striking out nine. Starter Jaden Flick surrendered three earned runs, four hits and five walks while striking out eight.
Wilmington scored one in the first and fourth in the second before the 10th-inning heroics. The Lady Blue Devils pushed across two in the first and three in the sixth.
The Lady Greyhounds finished with 10 hits. Faith Jones and Maelee Whiting had two singles each and Ella Krarup a double and three RBIs.
Wilmington is now 11-2, both in the region and overall. Since Mercer lost to Reynolds on Friday, the Lady Greyhounds and Lady Mustangs are tied for first place in the region.
