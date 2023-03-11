The Wilmington High girls basketball team struggled in the second half and it proved costly Friday night.
The Lady Greyhounds managed just 14 second-half points in dropping a 60-42 PIAA Class 3A first-round home game to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Wilmington (21-5) led 28-22 at the half.
“Offensively, we struggled in the second half,” Lady Greyhounds coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “We had a variety of turnovers, which led to some of their scoring opportunities.
“The wheels fell off on us. Maybe their experience and our inexperience factored in. We just couldn’t score enough.”
Wilmington led 15-13 after one period and stretched the margin to six at the break.
“I thought in the first half we did a really good job of using our defense,” Jeckavitch said. “We made a lot of stops. We were scoring the ball at a pretty good pace.
“We just went ice cold in the second half. We just couldn’t find the bottom of the net in the second half. Our defense let us down in the second half.”
Lia Krarup scored 21 points for Wilmington. Annalee Gardner and Maelee Whiting chipped in with six markers each.
The Lady Greyhounds reached the District 10, Class 3A championship last weekend, falling to Mercyhurst Prep, 48-33.
“I’m super proud of the team,” Jeckavitch said. “I don’t think anyone expected this from our team. The girls worked super hard.
“Overall, we had a really successful season. It’s something we can build on for the years to come. I’m disappointed in losing two quality seniors in Annalee Gardner and Maelee Whiting.”
Kyleigh Nagy netted 18 points for the Lady Chargers (20-7).
