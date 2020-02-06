The Wilmington High girls basketball team lost hold of a lead in the second half in a 44-39 District 10, Region 4-2A loss to Lakeview on Wednesday night.
Wilmington held a 28-24 margin after three quarters but could not hold off the Lady Sailors in the fourth period.
Nadia Huebner led the Lady Greyhounds with 18 points.
Wilmington (0-9, 4-16) will not be heading to the playoffs. Lakeview (7-2, 17-3) is in second place in the region behind Greenville.
Wilmington's Madison Graham dribbles up the floor against Lakeview.
Wilmington's Sydnee Ward puts up a shot from inside during a home game against Lakeview.
Wilmington's Meredith Glavach changes direction with the ball during a home game against Lakeview.
Wilmington's Sydnee Ward puts up a shot from inside during a home game against Lakeview.
The Wilmington High girls basketball team huddles during a home game against Lakeview.
Wilmington's Madison Graham (14), left, and Sydnee Ward fight for a rebound during a home game against Lakeview.
Wilmington's Madison Graham shoots during a home game against Lakeview.
Wilmington's Nadia Huebner dribbles up the floor during a home game against Lakeview.
Wilmington and Lakeview players fight for a loose ball.
Wilmington's Meredith Glavach dribbles to the basket during a home game against Lakeview.
Wilmington coach Jay Sabik during a home game against Lakeview.
Wrestling Spartans prevail
The Laurel wrestling team completed its dual meet season with a 45-29 non-conference victory at Hickory.
The Spartans closed out at 9-4.
Laurel moves on to individual section and WPIAL tournament events next weekend at Canon-McMillan.
Results are as follows:
Laurel 45, Hickory 29
106 — Colin Bartley (L) pinned Kaden Keminsky at 4:30.
113 — Soor Patel (H) won by forfeit.
120 — Tom Hetzer (L) lost by technical fall to Connor Saylor at 4:38.
126 — Aiden Pierce (L) won by decision over Cody Miller 3-0.
132 — Blake Lahr (L) lost by pin to Carter Gill at 1:54.
138 — Nick Moore (L) won by pin over Jayden Rogers at 3:48.
145 — Charles Crepp (L) lost by pin to Ty Holland at 1:50.
152 — Chase Tinstman (L) won by pin over Domar Trourik at 3:59.
160 — Jake Moore (L) lost by pin to Braelin Stewart at 1:29.
170 — Isaac Duffy (L) won by decision over Tacoma Pumplires 3-0.
182 — Braden Strohecker (L) won by pin over Peyton Lawrence at :40.
195 — Sam Moore (L) won by pin over Hunter Dunham at :33.
220 — Tyler Stewart (L) won by decision over Donovan White 8-3.
285 — Mitch Miles (L) won by pin over Nick Maule at 1:45.
Editor's note: The final score in the Wilmington girls basketball game was incorrect. Correctly, Wilmington lost, 44-39.
