Wilmington’s girls soccer team continued one of its traditions this fall.
The Lady Greyhounds produced the District 10, Region 1 player of the year in Emily Huff, who shared the award with Mercer’s Darby Miller. It marked the 16th time in the last 19 years Wilmington has had the region player of the year. Kyler Lum earned the honor four times, while LeAnn Wynder (three times), Scarlett Bretz (twice), Rachel Hostetler, Katie Ratvasky, Christine Lewis, Michelle Novosel, Holly Lovich and Lena Welker are the others.
Huff, a junior midfielder, was one of nine Wilmington players to earn all-region honors. Senior Sara Ruth, juniors Ava Krepp, Emma Hill and Alexis Lambert and sophomores Lindsey Martineau, Reese Walker and Anna Williams all made the first team.
The Lady ‘Hounds saw their bid for an eighth D-10, Class 1A title in the past 10 seasons end with a 2-1 overtime loss to Iroquois in the quarterfinals.
