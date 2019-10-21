The Wilmington High girls cross country team captured a championship Saturday.
The Lady Greyhounds’ Grace Mason placed second overall to help propel her team to the Mercer County Athletic Conference crown at Grove City’s Memorial Park.
Wilmington posted a total of 60 points. Mason finished in a time of 19:00.
Becka Book was next for the Lady Greyhounds in 10th place in 20:36), while Emma Mason was 14th in 21:07. Samantha Gioan (20th, 21:30) and Elise Hilton (22nd, 21:51) also competed for Wilmington.
Wilmington’s boys team placed sixth in the meet.
Dale Nestor paced the Greyhounds, finishing eighth in 17:24 and teammate Dakota Schuring followed in 18th in 18:24. Dylan Lynch captured 26th in 18:39, Clay Kelliher was 36th in 19:17 and Beau Reed finished 39th in 19:22.
Wilmington’s Tagg Walker took third in the boys junior high race in 11:40.
