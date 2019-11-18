Darren Miller

Wilmington running back Darren Miller finds the open field and takes off for a third-quarter touchdown as Chestnut Ridge safety Matt Whysong gives chase during their PIAA Class AA first round game at Somerset Area High School on Friday night.

 THOMAS SLUSSER | TRIBUNE-DEMOCRAT

The Wilmington High football team will have a much shorter bus trip Friday night.

The Greyhounds will travel to Slippery Rock University to take on Ridgway-Johnsonburg at 7 p.m. in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal-round game.

Wilmington (11-0) advanced with a 35-20 win over Chestnut Ridge at Somerset High School. The Greyhounds had to travel about two hours for that contest. The Elkers (11-1) moved on with a 56-35 decision over Clarion.

The winner advances to meet the survivor of the Washington-Avonworth matchup from the WPIAL championship game in the PIAA semifinals at a time, date and site to be determined.

