The Wilmington High football team will have a much shorter bus trip Friday night.
The Greyhounds will travel to Slippery Rock University to take on Ridgway-Johnsonburg at 7 p.m. in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal-round game.
Wilmington (11-0) advanced with a 35-20 win over Chestnut Ridge at Somerset High School. The Greyhounds had to travel about two hours for that contest. The Elkers (11-1) moved on with a 56-35 decision over Clarion.
The winner advances to meet the survivor of the Washington-Avonworth matchup from the WPIAL championship game in the PIAA semifinals at a time, date and site to be determined.
