Get the buses ready, the Wilmington High football team is set to make a haul Friday.
The Greyhounds, fresh off their 45-7 District 10, Class 2A championship win over Greenville, will meet Chestnut Ridge at 7 p.m. Friday at Somerset High School in a PIAA Class 2A first-round matchup. The PIAA announced the sites Sunday for the first round of the state playoff brackets.
Wilmington is located a little over 120 miles one way from Somerset, a trek that will take over two hours to reach on a bus.
“It will be a little bit longer of a bus ride for us. A night game after a day of school. We will need to stay focused on our team vision and not our circumstance,” second-year Greyhounds coach Brandon Phillian said. “For our team to have such a supportive fan base at Wilmington like we do, it’s what makes the program so special.”
Earlier this year, Wilmington (10-0) played at Iroquois, which is located in Erie and just over 86 miles away. The Greyhounds won that game, 65-0.
“It wasn’t quite two hours,” Phillian said of the ride to Iroquois. “I thought we played a very sound football game. We’ll bring that up to the kids and we’ll look to that experience to help prepare us for this state playoff game.”
The Lions reached the PIAA playoffs with a 41-20 win over Berlin Brothersvalley in the District 5 championship game.
The Greyhounds and Chestnut Ridge (9-2) have both won their respective district crowns four years in a row. Wilmington won last year’s first-round state playoff battle against the Lions, 40-33.
“You can tell in the locker room after the game, the boys were very, very excited,” Phillian said of winning the District 10 title. “That’s part of our vision, competing for a championship.
“We enjoyed it with the team that evening. But on Saturday, we were right back to work.”
Wilmington is bidding for its third straight trip to Hershey and a berth in the state championship game.
