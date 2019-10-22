The Wilmington High football team has some time off as the District 10 playoffs approach.
The Greyhounds (9-0) received a first-round bye in the District 10, Class 2A playoffs after capturing the Region 4 title with a 3-0 mark. Wilmington was slotted into the semifinals, awaiting the winner of the Iroquois-Sharpsville game.
However, both teams elected to opt out of the playoffs, advancing the Greyhounds into the District 10 championship game. The championship game is set for a time, date and site to be determined.
Wilmington defeated Iroquois (65-0) and Sharpsville (37-0) in the regular season.
“I think having two weeks off in a row is certainly uncharted waters,” second-year Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said. “In my 13 years in coaching, we’ve never had a two-week layoff.
“It will be something new to myself, staff and to the team. I told the guys you want to focus on your vision. not your circumstance. That really applies here. Two weeks off is a circumstance. We want to stay hungry, get better and work hard.”
By this stage of the season, every team is trying to overcome injuries and the Greyhounds will use this extra time to do that.
“The positives through it all is we have guys who are nicked up and banged up,” Phillian said. “We have guys that are not injured to the point that they will miss games, but it is a great time to get healed up and get healthy.”
Junior running back/cornerback Ethan Susen suffered a partial tear of his MCL against Conneaut (Ohio) in the fifth game of the season. Despite the injury, Susen returned to the Greyhounds’ lineup last week in a 43-21 road win over Hickory.
“The initial diagnosis was Ethan would be out until the playoffs,” Phillian said. “He had a doctor’s appointment and the doctor cleared him last week. Ethan came up to me at school, gave me a big hug and smile and he said ‘I’m cleared’.
“The plan wasn’t to use him. But, he was cleared. It was a true game-time decision. When he went through the pre-game warm-ups, he looked good.
“We played him in a limited role. But in that role, he was a big contributor. It was a breath of fresh air to welcome him back and we expect him to be a full go for the championship game; that is great news.”
Phillian said Colton Huston suffered a concussion against Conneaut (Ohio).
“We would love to have him back. That remains to be seen. But he’s improving,” he said.
Wilmington is the three-time defending District 10 champion. The Greyhounds also have reached the PIAA championship game each of the last two seasons, falling both times to Southern Columbia.
“The first week, we’ll practice three days,” Phillian said. “Then we will give the boys some time off to rest and recover.
“I will meet with the staff this upcoming weekend. Practice could be three days next week, it could be more or less.”
The other side of the bracket has Northwestern (6-3) and Lakeview (1-8) squaring off in one quarterfinal matchup, while Greenville (5-4) moves on courtesy of Seneca opting out. The Trojans await the Northwestern-Lakeview winner in the semifinals on Nov. 2 at a time and site to be determined.
The Greyhounds defeated Northwestern (42-14), Lakeview (42-0) and Greenville (45-0) in the regular season.
“Whenever you open the season, it’s every team’s goal to play in a district championship,” Phillian said.
“If you get yourself into that game, it’s an honor for the school and community. We’re fortunate to have that opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.