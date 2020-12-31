The Wilmington High volleyball team stood tall this season.
The Lady Greyhounds cruised to a 12-0 overall record in the regular season, winning the District 10, Region 1-2A title. Wilmington’s season came to an end in the district quarterfinals, falling to Sharpsville in three games
Lady Greyhounds teammates Gabi Lego and Rachel Lego were named to the Region 1-2A All-Star team.
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
First team
Name, School
Gabi Lego, Wilmington
Rachel Lego, Wilmington
Emma Boland, Reynolds
Delaney Snyder, Commodore Perry
Ryanne Moore-Michaels, Mercer
Allie Laughlin, Mercer
Keegan McConahy, Kennedy Catholic
Mya Winkle, Reynolds
Katy Briggs, West Middlesex
Second team
Name, School
Elizabeth Kammerdiener, Jamestown
Dana Bielobocky, Reynolds
Kennedy Beatty, West Middlesex
Kearstyn Coulter, Commodore Perry
Delaney Cowger, Jamestown
Paije Peterson, Wilmington
Remington Koi, Wilmington
Region champion: Wilmington
Region player of the Year: Keegan McConahy, Kennedy Catholic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.