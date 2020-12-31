The Wilmington High volleyball team stood tall this season.

The Lady Greyhounds cruised to a 12-0 overall record in the regular season, winning the District 10, Region 1-2A title. Wilmington’s season came to an end in the district quarterfinals, falling to Sharpsville in three games 

Lady Greyhounds teammates Gabi Lego and Rachel Lego were named to the Region 1-2A All-Star team.

REGION 1 ALL-STARS

First team

Name, School

Gabi Lego, Wilmington

Rachel Lego, Wilmington

Emma Boland, Reynolds

Delaney Snyder, Commodore Perry

Ryanne Moore-Michaels, Mercer

Allie Laughlin, Mercer

Keegan McConahy, Kennedy Catholic

Mya Winkle, Reynolds

Katy Briggs, West Middlesex

Second team

Name, School

Elizabeth Kammerdiener, Jamestown

Dana Bielobocky, Reynolds

Kennedy Beatty, West Middlesex

Kearstyn Coulter, Commodore Perry

Delaney Cowger, Jamestown

Paije Peterson, Wilmington

Remington Koi, Wilmington

Region champion: Wilmington

Region player of the Year: Keegan McConahy, Kennedy Catholic

