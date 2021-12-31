It was another strong season on the pitch for the Wilmington High girls soccer team.
The Lady Greyhounds shared the District 10, Region 1-1A championship with Mercer. Both teams fashioned a 7-1 league mark.
Wilmington compiled a 13-4 overall mark, while the Lady Ms were 14-3. Mercer ousted the Lady Greyhounds in the District 10 semifinals before winning the district title and reaching the state playoffs. The Lady Ms lost in the first round of the state playoffs.
Taylor Kendall, Lindsey Martineau, Becka Book, Reese Walker, Camryn Kollar and Sabrina Devite were named to the Region 1-1A first team.
DISTRICT 10, REGION 1-1A ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM: Taylor Kendall (Wilmington) Jr.; Kiley Kennis (Mercer) Sr.; Lindsey Martineau (Wilmington) Sr.; Julia Balaski (Mercer) Sr.; Bellah DiNardo (Kennedy Catholic) Sr.; Sophia Lombardi (Kennedy Catholic) Sr.; Devyn Bailey (Mercer) Sr.; Jordin Frazier (West Middlesex) Sr.; Becka Book (Wilmington) Sr.; Reese Walker (Wilmington) Sr.; Camryn Kollar (Wilmington) Sr.; Delaney Fisher (Mercer) Sr.; Jasmine Vamosi (Sharpsville) Jr.; Sabrina Devite (Wilmington) Jr.; Ally Rynd (Mercer) Jr.
SECOND TEAM: Breylnn Chambers (Kennedy Catholic) Jr.; Maddy Bailey (Mercer) So.; Analise Hendrickson (Wilmington) So.; Anna Williams (Wilmington) Sr.; Annalee Gardner (Wilmington) Jr.; Aeryal Marstellar (Sharpsville) Sr.; Morgan Miller (Mercer) So.; Julianne Johnson (Kennedy Catholic) Sr.; Mallory White (Mercer) Jr.; Maggie Allison (Sharpsville) Sr.; Brooke Powell (West Middlesex) Sr.; Maria Mitchell (Wilmington) So.
REGION CO-CHAMPIONS: Mercer and Wilmington
REGION PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Julia Balaski, Mercer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.