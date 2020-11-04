The Wilmington High boys soccer team suffered a heartbreaking loss Monday night.
Iroquois scored a goal in the second overtime to score a 3-2 double-overtime road win over the Greyhounds in the semifinals of the District 10, Class 1A playoffs.
The match was tied 1-1 at halftime and both teams scored in the second half and finished regulation in a 2-all tie.
Wilmington’s season ends at 9-4.
Iroquois (5-13) scored on a throw-in by Jeremy Kehl with 14 seconds left in double-overtime to win it and advance to the D-10 championship match.
Alex Hough and Connor McKean scored one goal each for Wilmington.
