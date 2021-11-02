MEADVILLE — It wasn't meant to be for the Wilmington High boys soccer team Tuesday night.
The top-seeded Greyhounds spotted second-seeded Mercer the game's first three goals and never recovered in dropping a 4-1 decision in the District 10, Class 1A championship game at Meadville High School.
Wilmington's season ends at 11-4. This was the Greyhounds' first game since a 4-0 loss to Hickory on Oct. 20.
The Mustangs (11-8) advance into the state playoffs and will take on the District 6 champion on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.
Wilmington swept Mercer in the regular season, capturing a 2-1 victory and a 1-0 decision. The Mustangs, though, didn't allow the Greyhounds to get comfortable this time around.
Mercer got on the board just seven minutes into the contest. The Mustangs scored their second goal with 9:43 remaining in the first half. The score remained 2-0 at the half.
Mercer grabbed a 3-0 advantage with 32:13 to go in the game. Wilmington finally got on the board with 23:37 left. The Mustangs closed out the scoring on a tally with 8:16 remaining.
•Wilmington's hockey team picked up a 10-2 win over Central Valley at Hess Ice Rink.
The Greyhounds are now 10-2.
Boden Leslie (Mohawk) saved 10 of the 12 shots he faced to get the win in net.
The Greyhounds got on the board first with a goal by Cody Williams (Ellwood City), which was assisted by Drake Tomak (Ellwood City). The Warriors knotted the count at 1, before Wilmington scored two goals for a 3-1 lead. The first of those two tallies was scored by Sean Carmichael (New Castle), with assists from Logan Popovich (Wilmington) and Tomak. Williams got his second of the game, assisted by Ayden Leslie (Mohawk).
Wilmington scored four goals in the second period. Josh Schmidt (Mohawk) poked the first one into the net, on an assist from Tomak. Popovich put another tally on the board, with an assist from Tomak and Carmichael. Tomak joined in on the scoring parade on an assist from Schmidt. The Greyhounds' last marker of the period came from Davis Phanco (Wilmington) on an assist from Gage Miller (Ellwood City).
Central Valley scored first in the third period, followed by the three more goals by Wilmington. Tomak, Tyler Girman (New Castle) and Noah King (Wilmington scored the goals, while Carmichael, Leslie and Schmidt scored the assists.
