The Wilmington High boys team got the season started in a positive fashion Thursday.
Kaitlyn Hoover carded a 39 to lead the Greyhounds to a 194-230 nonregion win over East Liverpool Christian. The match was held on the par-36 front nine at Tanglewood Golf Course.
Garrett Heller was next for Wilmington with a 46. Presley Deep delivered a 51 and Brett Dobson was next with a 58.
