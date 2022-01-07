WEST MIDDLESEX — While a win is a win, West Middlesex High boys’ basketball Coach Tyler Babcock was not entirely pleased.
Friday night, his Big Reds wore down Wilmington, 60-43, in an inter-region affair.
“We had to battle. The guys just came out flat, in my opinion. We tried to get them fired up and get going,” Babcock related. “When they play with passion and heart and get after it, that’s our identity and that’s the team we need. and you see, that’s when we take over ballgames.”
The gritty Greyhounds trailed just 33-32 with 2:34 remaining in the third period on Jake Wilson’ triple. But from that juncture the Big Reds rolled.
Richie Preston posted a game-high 19-point, 11-rebound double-double for Region 1 West Middlesex (5-4). He scored 12 second-half points, including eight during the final frame.
“West Middlesex is a good team,” gracious Greyhounds’ Head Coach Robb Shimrack said. “Preston’s a good player; he’s a handful ... but when we can’t be aggressive (owing to personal foul problems) Preston just ate us up.”
Shimrack suited up only seven players and two were DQ’s on fouls, one of whom — Damien Micco — mustered a team-high 12 points and snared seven rebounds. He exited with 6:54 remaining and Will Bruckner followed at the 2:58 mark. Three others — Tuff McConahy, Pierce Nagel and Colin Hill — ended the game with four fouls apiece.
It was a wire-to-wire West Middlesex win: 19-7 at the quarter; 29-25 by the break, and 46-34 through three periods. Nagel and McConahy mustered six and five points, respectively, during the second stanza, hoisting the ‘Hounds within four at intermission.
However the Region 4 Greyhounds (1-7) were guilty of 24 turnovers against West Middlesex’s relentless defensive double-teams.
“We’re young, and that leads to more turnovers than we’d like to see,” Shimrack admitted after the ‘Hounds handed over 24 miscues. “ ... and we got a handful of guys with their fourth foul and we felt like we couldn’t be as aggressive on ‘D.’ We had to back away a little bit, and that changed the game for us.”
During the second half, Babcock said, “Multiple guys stepped up. Richie stepped up ... Connor Stover had a big game (13 points, 4 rebounds) ... But, again, I think it was just that defense, that intensity and that passion turned up.
“Actually, I saw it turn on that double-technical (in the 3rd period on West Middlesex’s Gio Rococi and McConahy),” Babcock continued. “To be honest, I think that’s where the game turned. It was a momentum swing. A kid got up in our kid’s face — you’ve gotta answer. But you answer in the right way, and that’s by playing hard defense and turning it up. It shouldn’t have to take that,” Babcock admitted, “but I think that’s what sparked us.”
Rococi recorded a dozen points, including a buzzer-beating triple to end the third quarter. Also for Middlesex, Tanner Shick secured a 7-point, 7-rebound, 4-assist line, and Caden Bender boasted a team-high handful of helpers, hitting Preston on three consecutive series in the 4th frame.
In addition to Micco Wilmington was led by McConahy’s game-high 12 rebounds (plus seven points and two assists), Nagel, who notched 10 tallies; Hill, who handed the ‘Hounds four points, five rebounds and four assists, and Bruckner, who bounded six times as Wilmington won the board battle, 37-32.
Babcock said regarding the Reds’ defense, “That’s what we’re looking for every night, and that’s the type of ‘D’ we’re looking to play. Now, whether we can get them to answer the call each night ... They have the ability to do it — we’ve seen it in every game we’ve played this year — it’s just getting them to do it for a complete four quarters.”
Shimrack summarized, “We’re definitely getting better. ... We’re a work in progress, but definitely coming along. Something that’s caught my eye is how hard we play — and we do play hard. Hopefully, that’ll show up and reward us in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.