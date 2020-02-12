The Wilmington High boys basketball team couldn’t sustain its strong early play Tuesday night.
The Greyhounds scored the game’s first seven points and then went cold in dropping a 48-36 District 10, Region 2-2A road matchup to Lakeview.
Wilmington (6-6 region, 9-13 overall) raced out to a 7-0 lead. But the Greyhounds were held scoreless for 141/2 minutes and it proved costly. The Sailors held a 9-7 lead after the first quarter and 20-7 at the break.
“That’s very frustrating,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said of the scoring drought. “We had good looks, but it seemed like there was a lid on the basket.
“It’s demoralizing when you can’t put the ball in the hoop. Hopefully that gets corrected in the playoffs.”
District 10 is expected to release its playoff pairings this week, likely on Wednesday.
Caelan Bender scored 14 points to lead the Greyhounds and Shane Cox was next with nine.
Lakeview is now 9-3, 14-8.
