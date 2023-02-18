The season is over for the Wilmington High boys basketball team.
The Greyhounds scored in single digits in three of the four quarters in dropping a 67-25 District 10, Region 5-3A/4A home decision to Hickory on Friday night.
Wilmington (0-10 region, 2-20 overall) trailed 28-4 after one quarter and 48-17 at the half.
Will Bruckner bucketed 10 points for the Greyhounds and Anthony Reed was next with nine. Ben Miller tossed in the other six tallies for the hosts.
Hickory is 7-3, 13-8.
