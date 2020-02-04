New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. Morning high of 56F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. Overcast overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.