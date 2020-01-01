Williams receives mention on District 10, Class 1A all-star squad

Wilmington High’s boys soccer team reached the District 10, Class 1A semifinals this fall.
Ben Williams, a senior midfielder, played a part in getting the Greyhounds there and was recognized by being named to the Region 1 first team.
Wilmington finished 5-10-1 on the year after a 10-0 setback to Iroquois in the D-10 semifinals.
Alex Hough, Charles Krepp, Michael McManis and Edward Gerstnecker were named to the second team.
Mercer won the Region 1 title, but fell to Iroquois, 2-0, in the D-10 title match.
