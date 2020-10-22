By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
The show will go on for the Shenango High football team.
The Wildcats wrapped up a share of the WPIAL Class A Big Seven Conference title last Friday night with a 45-21 win over OLSH at Glenn “Pop” Johnston Stadium.
That, however, cast the situation into "what happens next" with when 21 people at Shenango were sent into isolation and quarantine Tuesday night when the district advised parents that a student was deemed to be in close contact —within six feet longer than 15 minutes — of the student had to begin quarantining themselves.
It marks the program’s first conference title since it captured the 2003 WPIAL Class 2A Tri-County North crown. In addition, this victory secured a WPIAL playoff berth — the program’s first since 2016.
"It was one remote case and it's still considered remote," athletic director Jan Budai said. "The CDC wanted us to play it."It is one remote case and it's still considered remote. The student is home. Had there been more contact, we probably would have had to shut the school down."
Instead, Shenango will travel to Rochester at 7 p.m. Friday for the Big Seven Conference title and a playoff berth.
