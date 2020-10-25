ROCHESTER — A pair of offensive powerhouses got defensive Saturday afternoon with a championship on the line.
Rochester held Shenango High scoreless in a game for the first time in two years as the Rams captured the WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference crown with a 13-0 victory in the completion of a suspended game at Rochester Stadium.
“It came down to execution,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said. “I feel like their players executed a little better than we did this weekend. Rochester is a well-coached team; we knew that coming in. We knew we would have to play pretty well to compete with them.
“Obviously, we’re disappointed. We could have captured this crown. It was within our fingertips.”
Shenango, which entered the game averaging 48.2 points per game, was last shutout on October 26, 2018 at Neshannock (48-0).
“I thought our defense did a great job,” said Rochester coach Gene Matsook, a 1981 Shenango graduate. “Shenango’s strong up front and their backs run hard. We made a few minor adjustments, and we got them into having to throw the football. That played into our hands a little bit. It was a great team effort.”
While Rochester’s defense was pitching a shutout, the Wildcats’ defense was also holding the Rams in check. The Rams’ offense had averaged 38.5 ppg. heading into the game. Rochester was playing its third game without injured starting quarterback Parker Lyons.
“Our defense played great,” Graham said. “Giving up 13 points and we’re averaging close to 50 a game ... realistically we should have had a good shot.
“The first half really hurt us. The points we gave up were after we turned the ball over in our own territory, which is very uncharacteristic of us this season.”
The ‘Cats were without injured running back Reis Watkins, who sustained an ankle injury the week before against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. Watkins, one of the top backs in the WPIAL, received a preferred walk-on offer Wednesday from the University of Pittsburgh.
“Offensively, we struggled with some key players missing,” Graham said. “We’re optimistic. We go day by day with that. Unfortunately it’s a very fluid situation. I would hope we would get them back, but realistically it’s out of my hands. We’re doing everything we can to get them back to full strength. We haven’t been at full strength all season, but a lot of our guys have stepped up when called upon.”
The game was forced to be completed Saturday after a pair of events Friday. Just prior to the 7 p.m. scheduled kickoff, the players were sent into the lockerroom and the stands were evacuated due to a police situation with a gunman near Rochester High School.
Following a delay of 1 hour and 45 minutes, the game finally started, only to be suspended with 1:09 remaining in the third quarter due to lightning in the area. The WPIAL decided the game would be completed at noon Saturday.
“I think you can look for excuses like that, but their players had the same distractions we had in the last 24 hours,” Graham said. “This was probably our worst performance in our biggest game.”
Rochester held a 13-0 lead at the time of the suspension. Rashawn Reid connected with Jerome Mullins on a 14-yard touchdown pass. Reid later scored on a 3-yard run. The point-after kick following the Rams’ second touchdown was blocked.
“For all of the distractions that happened, it felt like we played Shenango three times,” Matsook said with a laugh. “Our kids were focused. I was really pleased with the mental game from our kids. Unfortunate events happened that affected both teams. Our kids were able to keep our heads.”
Both teams advanced to the eight-team WPIAL Class 1A playoffs, which will begin Friday.
The ‘Cats will travel to No. 4 California for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Shenango, the fifth seed, is making its first postseason appearance since 2016.
“We just had a discussion at the end of the game,” Graham said. “When we were 6-0, you can’t change what happened in those games, and you can’t change what happened (Saturday). We’ll learn from it and move on. We’re excited to be in the playoffs.”
The second-seeded Rams will host No. 7 Springdale at 7 p.m.
“It’s great to play a team of Shenango’s caliber this late in the season,” Matsook said. “That’s playoff football, and it’s going to help us. We went 3-7 last year with a young team. We’re still a young team this year with only six seniors. To do what we did after losing to Fort Cherry where everybody counted us out, I’m proud of the kids.”
