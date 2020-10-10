There may be no stopping the Shenango High football team.
The Wildcats rolled past host Northgate 59-12 to remain unbeaten, both in the Midwestern Conference and overall.
Shenango is now 5-0 in conference play, 5-0 overall. The Flames are 0-5, 0-5.
The Wildcats went up 20-0 after one period and never looked back. Reis Watkins rushed for 299 yards on 13 carries. Tino Campoli was 7 of 13 through the airways for 158 yards. Ryan Lenhart caught three passes for 87 yards.
