Hitters Cre Calabria, Hunter Lively and Tyler Kamerer and pitcher Braeden D’Angelo starred in the Wildcats’ 13-0 nonsection romp at Avonworth.
Calabria had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Hunter Lively had four hits, including a double, and Kamerer counted a seventh-inning grand slam among his five RBIs.
Shenango scored one run in the first, five in the second, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and five in the sixth.
D’Angelo twirled six innings, giving up six hits and one walk. He had no strikeouts.
“His fastball was moving all over the place. They could not get on top of it,” Wildcats’ coach Larry Kelly said. “They had six pop-ups for outs in the game.”
Ethan Bintrim came in to close out the final inning.
Shenango is now 6-2 overall. Avonworth is 3-3.
Neshannock 15,Mohawk 0
The visiting Lancers scored 14 runs in the first inning in the three-inning nonsection rout.
Neshannock (5-2) also scored one run in the second. The Warriors are now 3-3.
Sebastian Coiro went all three innings for the mound win. He gave up two hits, no walks and four strikeouts for his first win the year.
J.R. Prossen led at the plate with two hits and two RBIs.
Josh Pallerino had three RBIs and Michael Altmyer and Nate Rind contributed two RBIs each.
Laurel 13,Union 2
A seven-run seventh inning sealed the deal for the Scotties.
Landin Esposito, Luke McCoy, Ryan Collier and Logan Ayers powered the inning with big hits.
Robert Herr was the winning pitcher. He pitched one inning and struck out three, with no hits and three strikeouts after Ayers started the game. Aaron Doughty and Caleb Gilmore closed out the game in relief.
Tyler Staub was the losing pitcher.
Wilmington 25,Jamestown 0
The Greyhounds were unstoppable in the road rout.
Winning pitcher Isaac Schleich gave up three hits and two walks and fanned six.
At the plate, Wilmington cranked out 15 hits. Schleich was 2 for 3 with a double, triple and four RBIs, Jaret Boyer was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Garret Heller 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs.
The Greyhounds scored four in the first, nine in the third and 12 in the fourth.
The ‘Hounds are 3-0 in region play, 4-0 overall.
SoftballNeshannock 13,New Brighton 0
The Lady Lancers won via the Section 4-2A game via the mercy rule at home.
Neshannock is now 2-0 in the section, 2-0 overall. New Brighton slipped to 1-5.
Neshannock scored 12 runs in the first inning and one in the fourth.
The Lady Lancers had just eight hits but several were big ones.
Aaralyn Nogay had two RBIs, Jadyn Malizia two singles and two RBIs and Ali Giordano two singles and three RBIs.
Kaylee Smith pitched two innings, surrendering three hits and one walk while striking out one. Malizia came in for three innings, with two hits, one walk and two strikeouts.
South Side Beaver 9,Union 0
Halaena Blakley took the loss in the circle in the Section 1-1A loss at South Side Beaver.
She gave up 10 hits and walked one while striking out seven.
The Lady Scots are 2-1 in section play, 3-2 overall.
South Side is 2-0, 3-0.
Shenango 7Avonworth 0
The Lady Wildcats got a no-hitter from Mia Edwards in the Section 4-2A shutout. Edwards struck out 16 and had five walks.
“Five walks is something you don’t see from Mia, but she was impressive with the no-hitter,” Shenango coach Pat Quahliero said.
Leyna Mason had two singles and Ashley DeCarbo two RBIs for the Lady Wildcats.
Shenango is 2-0 in the section and 6-1 overall.
Montour 11,New Castle 5
The visiting Lady ‘Canes struggled in the Section 3-4A loss at Montour.
Morgan Piatt pitched the first two innings, with two strikeouts and three walks in giving up seven hits and eight runs.
Raquel Zona went the next four, with two strikeouts, four walks and four hits.
The Lady ‘Canes had eight hits total. Juliana Evans and Raequelle Young contributed two singles apiece.
New Castle is 0-3 in the section and 0-5 overall.
TennisNeshannock fourthat MAC
The Lancers placed fourth out of 15 teams in the event at Beaver and Blackhawk high schools.
“It has many 4A and 5A schools from Beaver and Allegheny counties in the event. I felt the boys had a really strong showing,” Neshannock coach Chuck Dess said. ‘We placed into the quarterfinals or better in all the events. We had two semifinalists in singles and doubles finalist against some really strong competition. It shows the boys’ improvement this year. This senior class, along with the underclassmen, have come a long way this season. We’ll use this as a springboard into our playoff run.”
In first singles, Neshannock’s Evan Dean was defeated in the quarterfinals. At second singles, the Lancers’ Josh Urban lost in the semifinals and at No. 3 singles, Sammy Ball fell in the semifinals.
In first doubles, Neshannock’s Steven Schaville and Justin Lockley lost to No. 1 Quaker Valley 10-6 in the finals. In No. 2 doubles, the Lancers’ Russell Kwiat and Michael Melaragno were defeated in the quarterfinals.
