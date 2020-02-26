This one is going to hurt for awhile.
The Shenango High boys basketball team squandered a comfortable second-half lead in a 65-58 loss to Sto-Rox in the semifinals of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs at Woodland Hills High School on Tuesday night.
“This was a chance to go to the WPIAL championship game, something we’ve only done once in our history (1996),” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “It was there for the taking. We just couldn’t put it away.”
The Vikings (18-6) now take on No. 1 seed Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (23-1) for the WPIAL title at 5 p.m. Friday at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center. OLSH was a 73-19 winner over Winchester Thurston, also Tuesday night.
The season for Shenango (19-6) goes on in the PIAA playoffs, which start next weekend.
The Wildcats led by as many as 14 points and remained on top 41-39 after three quarters.
Then the proverbial bottom fell out.
Sto-Rox increased its defensive pressure and it led to turnover after turnover by Shenango, which suddenly was unable to take care of the ball.
Colin McQuiston, who had scored 24 points through three quarters for his dad’s team, was held to just one free throw in the final frame as the Vikings outscored the Wildcats, 26-7.
“They turned up their defensive pressure and we just started making bad passes and bad decisions,” Bob McQuiston said. “We knew the pressure was coming and we just didn’t handle it.
“I don’t think Colin looked to attack. We got a ball reversal and it didn’t get worked back to him. I don’t know if we didn’t see him in the middle or he just wasn’t active enough. I need to look at the film because right now I couldn’t even tell you exactly what happened. It was a failure on our coaches’ part to adjust, that I will say.”
Reis Watkins and Ryan Lenhard added 11 points each for Shenango, which was just 12 of 24 at the free-throw line. Jason Kraner had 12 rebounds and McQuiston dished out five assists.
“We have to bounce back now,” Bob McQuiston said. “We’ll take a day off and get back to work on Thursday. We have a chance to make a little run in the state tournament and we want to make the most of it.”
