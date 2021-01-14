The Shenango High School boys basketball team found a way to win on Wednesday.
The Wildcats kept Beaver at bay in the tight contest, coming away with a 44-39 nonleague win on the road Wednesday night.
I just thought we played hard,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “For lack of better terms, it was a scrappy game. Sometimes you have games like that. The thing I was happy with was we found a way to win.”
The ‘Cats (4-2) took a five-point lead into the fourth quarter and never surrendered it against the Class 4A Beavers.
“Sometimes, that’s what it comes down to — who wants it more,” McQuiston said. “The guys who are going to get after it and get down and dirty, those are the guys who are going to come out on top.”
Brody McQuiston, son of the head coach and a freshman, and Ryan Lenhart led the way with game-highs of 15 points apiece. Dalton Peters scored seven and grabbed 12 rebounds.
“(Peters is) a blue-collar guy,” McQuiston said. “That’s one of our goals ever year is to out-rebound every team.”
Vince Sibeto and Alex Pagley provided defensive contributions for Shenango, which played much of the game without senior forward Reis Watkins after he rolled his ankle and was held out from the rest of the game for precautionary reasons.
SHENANGO (44)
Reis Watkins 0 0-0 0, Zach Herb 2 0-1 5, Brody McQuiston 5 5-7 15, Vince Sibeto 1 0-3 2, Dalton Peters 1 5-6 7, Alex Pagley 0 0-0 0, Ryan Lenhart 6 1-2 15, Totals: 15 11-19 44.
BEAVER (39)
Marco Mamone 0 2-2 2, Tyler Ziggas 0 2-4 2, Charlie Higgs 3 2-2 8, Josiah Santiago 1 3-7 5, Josh Hill 3 0-0 9, Sawyer Butler 1 0-0 3, Sebastian Hill 3 3-5 10, Alex Tomalski 0 0-0 0, Totals: 11 12-20 39.
SHENANGO 12 8 13 11 — 44
BEAVER 11 8 9 11 — 39
3-point goals — Shenango 3 (Lenhart 2, Herb 1), Beaver 5 (Josh Hill 3, Sebastian Hill 1, Butler 1).
JV score: Shenango 37, Beaver 34 (Tyler Morosky 15, Brayden Zeigler 13)
