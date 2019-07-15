NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Bernd Wiesberger beat Benjamin Hebert on the third playoff hole at the Scottish Open yesterday for his sixth European Tour title.
Hebert shot 62 to set the clubhouse target on 22 under at The Renaissance Club but overnight leader Wiesberger (69) recovered from a slow start to reclaim top spot with his fourth birdie of the day on the 16th, only to bogey the 17th and then hole from five feet on the last to force a playoff.
Wiesberger parred the third playoff hole to beat Hebert.
The Frenchman had the consolation of sealing one of the three qualifying places for the British Open starting Thursday at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, with England’s Andrew Johnston (62) and Italy’s Nino Bertasio (68) taking the other two spots after finishing in a five-way tie for fourth.
“I knew it was not going to come easy,” said Wiesberger, who missed seven months of last season following wrist surgery. “I had a great warmup this morning and then it just got a little tough for me.”
The Austrian, who moved top of the Race to Dubai, won the Made in Denmark tournament in May.
Romain Langasque took sole possession of third place, finishing two shots back of Wiesberger.
Also the Made in Denmark winner in May, Wiesberger moved to the top of the Race to Dubai standings. He already was exempt for the final major of the year.
Hebert, without a European Tour victory, came close to pulling off a stunning upset when he surged from seven strokes behind in the final round, shooting a 9-under. He three-putted twice, though, in the playoff.
Many major names competed in the event, which leads up to the British Open — the year’s final major — set to start Thursday.
Henrik Stenson, Justin Thomas, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Ian Poulter, Tyrell Hatton, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Erik Van Rooyen, Martin Kaymer, Matt Kuchar and Rory McIlroy all made the cut in the Scottish Open.
Rickie Fowler was among the notables that failed to make the cut.
