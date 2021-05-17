STATE COLLEGE — Questions regarding the status of Penn State’s wide receiving corps as it entered the 2020 season without KJ Hamler topped the Nittany Lions’ storylines.
Hamler — now with the Denver Broncos — paced the team in yards receiving in 2018 and 2019, and the college football world wondered who would step up to replace that production.
The Penn State receiving duo of Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington accomplished that and more last season, and the two return in 2021 to give Penn State one of the Big Ten’s most dynamic one-two punch at the position.
Dotson (884 yards, eight touchdowns) and Washington (489 yards, six touchdowns) combined to record 1,373 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns in 2021. Penn State as a team ended the year with 2,304 yards receiving to go with 17 touchdowns.
“Every year, an expectation I have for myself is to be better than the last,” Dotson said earlier this spring. “I had a pretty solid season last year, I would say, but I want to have a remarkable season – one that you guys will never forget.”
As opposing defenders learned last season, keying solely on Dotson, a junior, didn’t exactly yield the best results.
Washington started each of Penn State’s nine games last season, and he tallied a catch in every contest. At 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, Washington doesn’t fit the prototypical mold of many at his position, but his sturdy frame and cat-like reflexes made him slippery in the open field.
According to Penn State players, the 2021 season could be even more special for Washington, as many of them pointed to a one-handed catch he made during spring practices as being the offensive highlight of the period.
“I work a lot with trying to make the tough catches, so a lot of my preparation before practice and before games (is) practicing on the Jugs (machine) making tough catches,” Washington said last month. “I think the next step is getting comfortable with seeing the defenses – identifying what they’re doing a lot more and just being a young player, that comes over time.”
Fellow freshman KeAndre Lambert-Smith played in all nine games last season and started at wide receiver during Penn State’s contest with Maryland, which marked the first time the Nittany Lions started two freshmen wideouts since the 2014 season.
Lambert-Smith ended the year with 138 yards receiving and 15 receptions.
Redshirt junior Cam Sullivan-Brown and redshirt sophomore Daniel George will battle for a spot at the position. George ended 2020 with 73 yards receiving on seven receptions, while Sullivan-Brown finished with 14 yards on one reception.
Penn State freshmen Jaden Dottin and Malick Meiga should see playing time at the position. This spring, the Nittany Lions also debuted sophomore Marquis Wilson at wide receiver. After spending the past two seasons in Penn State’s cornerbacks’ room, Wilson will rotate with the wide receivers in an attempt to add some depth and athleticism to the position group.
“Spring is a great opportunity to try different things,” Penn State wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield said this spring. “It’s a great opportunity to move guys around in different positions, and so that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to build some depth.”
