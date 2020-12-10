When 'Sleepy' came to the plate, both teammates and foes scattered

Wayne Craven and his young teammates from Wampum learned quickly about the power of Sleepy Allen.
Craven was a 9-year-old pitcher from Chewton, a small community outside of Wampum, and Allen was the up-and-coming prolific hitter who went on to be a major leaguer.
“I threw them shoulder-high so he would hit them out of the park because I didn’t want him hitting them back to me. He would have killed me,” Craven said. “We tried to make sure not to hit the balls onto anyone’s roof or it would dent the roof and they would keep the baseballs.”
Allen, who was a huge success in the majors but never made it into the Hall of Fame, died on Monday at the age of 78 at his home in Wampum.
In the 1950s, Allen caught the eye of big-league scouts when he smashed a 502-foot home run at the Wampum ball field. He hit the tunnel beyond center and the buzz began. He was expected to go on to play basketball, but opted for baseball instead.
Craven said he was told that Sleepy got his nickname when he was hit in the eye with a pitch and developed a lazy eye.
“All we did was play baseball,” Craven said. We would play from early morning until night. It didn’t matter if you were 10 or 12 or 16, everyone played together. Sleepy would be there with his older brother Hank and younger brother Ronnie. You didn’t do anything else at that time, you got up in the morning and played ball from 6 a.m., went home for dinner, then went back to the ballfield and played again until dark.
“Sleepy taught me everything I knew,” Craven said. “He had such great instincts and what he didn’t already know, he learned. He taught us that you lose a step by the time you get to third if you didn’t know how to run bases. He taught us the hook-slide into second. He taught us to always take the first pitch because then you made the pitcher pitch to you. He taught me how to switch-hit. We didn’t have bases at the time, we used folded-up soda cans for bases.
“When the grass was wet in the mornings, we used a rubber-covered baseball then switched to a regular one when it got warm. Baseballs were so hard to come by and we couldn’t afford to get them get wet.”
Harold “Hank” Allen is now a highly successful scout for the Houston Astros. He and Richie played together for two years for the White Sox — the only time since they left high school.
Craven, now 74, was 4 years younger than Allen. Craven moved to Phoenix in 1979 and the two would cross paths occasionally when Allen was there for spring training. Both went to Chewton schools until eighth grade when Wampum closed and students went mainly to Ellwood City.
Sleepy also was a prolific baseballplayer and part of L. Butler Hennon’s many Wampum championship teams.
“He had a 44-inch vertical leap,” Craven said. “People called it thunder dunking because he never hung on the rim, but he could jump straight up and touch the white square on the backboard.”
Craven says there in addition to himself, there are two former Chewton players who are still alive — pitcher Ralph Bognoski and catcher Ron Mora.
There is still buzz about the 502-foot homer that he hit in the 1950s out of the tunnel beyond center field.
“He did it with a wooden bat,” said Bobby Mitchell, an assistant scout for the Toronto Blue Jays and local baseball historian. “I never saw him play but you mention his name to someone from Wampum and they will tell you about that.
“There are so many stories about him, great stories about a great player.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.