Westminster's Parker nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS — Recent Westminster College graduate Megan Parker was selected by the Presidents’ Athletic Conference as its NCAA Woman of the Year nominee for her outstanding achievements.
As a senior, the Mercer High graduate helped lead the Lady Titans to the 2021 PAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships crown as she was named the Most Outstanding Performer in the Field (the second of her career). She won both the discus and the shot put. Her throw in the shot (13.45 meters) set a PAC Championships and school record. She also helped lead Westminster to a pair of PAC Indoor Track and Field titles (2019, 2020). At the 2020 conference championships, Parker won both the shot put and weight throw, the school’s first champion for both events.
Parker finished her historic career at the 2021 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships after qualifying in the shot put, the first Titan (female or male) in program history to compete in the event at the national championships. During her successful senior season, Parker worked full-time as a registered nurse and went to school full time.
Parker, who graduated cum laude in nursing, made the Dean’s List on multiple occasions, received several academic scholarships and held leadership positions, including the president of the Student Government Association (SGA) and First-Year Orientation leader. Parker was the student representative on the Westminster Board of Trustees and vice president of philanthropic service. She was also a member of the Mortar Board National College Senior Honor Society, Lamda Sigma Honor Society, UPMC Jameson Student Council, National Social Sorority and Black Student Union. Additionally, Parker was an American Red Cross volunteer and earned the Rising Titan Award.
The NCAA Woman of the Year program was established in 1991 and honors the academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service and leadership of graduating female college athletes from all three divisions. To be eligible, a nominee must have competed and earned a varsity letter in an NCAA-sponsored sport and must have earned her undergraduate degree by Summer 2020 (or demonstrate that she would have earned her degree if not for the COVID-19 pandemic).
The Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year from the nine finalists. At an award ceremony on Oct. 17 in Indianapolis, the top 30 honorees will be celebrated, and the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year will be named.
