The Westminster men’s basketball team is poised as favorites coming into the 2021-2022 season.
The Titans were selected as the preseason favorite for this year’s Presidents’ Athletic Conference by a poll which was voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches.
Westminster returns to defend the PAC championship crown after knocking off the reigning champions, Grove City College, last year.
Last season, the Titans were able to go 11-1 overall while accumulating 1,021 total points, which averaged to 85.1 points per game.
Russell Kwiat, a Neshannock High graduate, will emerge for the team as a freshman this year.
Kevin Siroki will be leading Westminster into the 2021-2022 season as the head coach. This will be Siroki’s 10th season at the helm. Last season Siroki was selected as the PAC Coach of the Year.
The winner of the PAC championship will qualify for the NCAA Division III Tournament. The eight-team championship tournament will begin on February 22.
