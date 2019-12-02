Westminster College women’s basketball coach Rosanne Scott reached a milestone Saturday.
Scott, in her 18th season at the helm, directed the Lady Titans to a 66-48 home win over Penn State-Beaver. It marked the 200th career coaching win at Westminster for Scott.
The Lady Titans are now 6-0 and the Lady Lions slipped to 5-2.
The teams battled to a 12-12 tie after the first quarter and Westminster forged a 31-29 advantage at the break.
The Lady Titans raced out with a 10-0 run to start the second half and took control. Westminster pushed the buffer to 54-35 after three periods and cruised in the final frame.
Westminster was 29 of 67 from the floor, compared to 16 of 69 for Penn State-Beaver.
Emily Fromknecht paced the Lady Titans with 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks.
Aliya Gage, a senior from Mohawk High, scored five points with two blocks for Westminster. Megan Meyer, a sophomore from Mohawk, chipped in with three rebounds and a pair of points for the Lady Titans.
Westminster returns to action at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Chatham in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup.
