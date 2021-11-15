The Westminster football team’s season is still alive.
The Titans, a Presidents’ Athletic Conference member, were selected to host Hobart in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Asa S. Bushnell Bowl at 1 p.m. Saturday. The eight-team ECAC field and matchups were announced Monday.
Three other PAC schools — Grove City College, Washington & Jefferson and St. Vincent College — also captured ECAC bowl bids.
The Bowl selection is Westminster’s fifth all-time and second as hosts. The Titans (8-2) have won three ECAC Bowl games, most recently in 2019 with a 35-24 victory over SUNY Morrisville in the Clayton Chapman Bowl. Westminster also was back-to-back ECAC James Lynah Bowl Champions (2015-2016).
Saturday’s meeting will be the first-ever between the Titans and the Statesmen. The Asa S. Bushnell Bowl is awarded to the top matchup in each year’s ECAC Bowl slate. The game will be only the second postseason game hosted by Westminster since 1994. The Titans hosted Wesley College in the 2018 ECAC Clayton Chapman Bowl.
The Titans won their second-straight PAC championship, following a 31-6 win over Geneva last Saturday.
Hobart finished 8-2 overall The Statesmen’s two losses came against No. 15 Ithaca and No. 11 Union. Hobart’s last postseason action came in the 2016 NCAA Playoffs.
In addition, Westminster’s PAC rival Grove City College also captured an ECAC postseason game and will compete in the Scotty Whitelaw Bowl against Utica. The Wolverines (7-3) will make an ECAC Bowl appearance for the third straight time after having defeated Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2019 and Morrisville State in 2018. Utica (6-4) appears again for the first time since 2018 when they defeated Ithaca College in the Scotty Whitelaw Bowl. The teams will meet at noon Saturday on Grove City’s home field.
Washington and Jefferson, also a PAC member, will travel to SUNY Brockport for the ECAC Division III Clayton Chapman Bowl on at 1 p.m. Saturday.
W&J compiled an 8-2 overall record. Brockport enters with a 7-3 overall mark.
St. Vincent College (5-5), the fourth PAC school to earn an ECAC bowl berth, will play Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham (6-4) in the James Lynah Bowl at noon Saturday at Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham.
