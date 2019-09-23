The Westminster College football team took charge in the third quarter.
The Titans, leading by just seven points late in the third quarter, scored 21 unanswered points to pull away for a 42-14 Presidents’ Athletic Conference home win over Saint Vincent College on Saturday.
Westminster (2-0 PAC, 3-0 overall) led 21-14 with five minutes to go in the third period.
The Bearcats dropped to 0-1, 0-2.
The Titans, who never trailed, held a 14-7 lead at the break.
Westminster outgained Saint Vincent, 418-219. The Titans threw for 232 yards and rushed for 186.
Westminster will hit the road for the first time this season when it visits Bethany College for a 7 p.m. PAC matchup Saturday.
