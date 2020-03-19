Westminster names Bongivengo offensive coordinator

New Castle High graduate Michael Bongivengo has been named offensive coordinator for the Westminster College football team.
“When we were searching for a new offensive coordinator, a few characteristics became evident when interviewing Michael Bongivengo,” seventh-year head coach Scott Benzel said. “First a passion for football and recruiting. Second a track record of success. Third was the ability to represent Westminster and our values. We are very excited for our players to get to work with him and are happy for him and his wife to be back home around family and the region.”
Bongivengo coached at Fort Mill High School in Fort Mill, South Carolina, for the 2019 season, serving as the wide receivers, assistant offensive coordinator and recruiting liaison. Before Fort Mill, Bongivengo served multiple coaching roles at Lake Norman H.S. in Mooresville, North Carolina, during a four-year span, including the offensive coordinator during the 2018 season.
“I am excited and grateful to President Kathy B. Richardson, Director of Athletics Jim Dafler, Coach Benzel and everyone at Westminster for offering me the opportunity to be a part of the Titan Football Family as the offensive coordinator,” Bongivengo said. “I cannot wait to get started with the players and coaches to bring a title back to Westminster College.”
As a player, Bongivengo was a member of Slippery Rock University’s 2013 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division championship team. After graduating in 2013, Bongivengo was a graduate assistant coach at The Rock, coaching the running backs, tight ends, special teams and team operations.
Bongivengo played quarterback under his father Frank Bongivengo Jr. at New Castle High. He was second-team all-state, first-team Parkway Conference and Parkway Conference MVP. Bongivengo, who was also named to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette “Fab 22,” led New Castle to the Parkway Conference and the WPIAL Class AAA championship. In addition, Bongivengo’s grandfather, Frank Bongivengo Sr., was the head coach at Shenango High, where he was a 200-game winner.
Bongivengo earned his bachelor of science degree in finance in 2013 and his masters of busness administration in 2015, both from Slippery Rock University.
Westminster finished 8-3 overall and 6-3 in the PAC in 2019. The season was highlighted by a 35-24 victory in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Clayton Chapman Bowl against SUNY Morrisville, the Titans’ fourth ECAC Bowl game in five years. The Titans also defeated Washington & Jefferson, 28-21, snapping the Presidents’ 36-game home win streak. Benzel became just the fourth coach in program history to win 40 career games. In addition, the Titans set a school record for points per game for an 11-game schedule (37.45).
