The Westminster College men’s basketball team picked up an upset victory Tuesday night.
Isaac Stamatiades posted game-highs of 21 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Titans to a 78-68 nonconference home win over No. 22 Baldwin Wallace (Ohio) at Buzz Ridl Gymnasium.
Clay O’Dell followed with a career-high 20 points off the bench for Westminster (3-1).
The Yellow Jackets (2-1) built their largest of the first half at 33-24 with just under eight minutes to play. The Titans closed the half strong to lead 43-42 at the break.
Westminster carried over its momentum in the second half and never trailed, while leading in double-digits
10 different times. Down the stretch, the Yellow Jackets would get as close as five points (7166) with 1:09 to play but the hosts were able to hold on.
Westminster will host Franciscan University at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
