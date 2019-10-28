The Westminster College football team picked up an upset victory Saturday.
The Titans raced out to a quick start en route to knocking off host Washington & Jefferson, 28-21, in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action.
Westminster (5-2 PAC, 6-2 overall) snapped the Presidents’ 36-game home winning streak. Washington & Jefferson (4-3, 5-3) entered the game receiving votes in the latest NCAA Division III poll.
The Titans led 14-0 after one quarter and 21-0 at the half.
The Presidents reeled off 21 straight points to knot the count at 21 with 6:42 to go in the contest.
Westminster’s Keano Grice scored on a 42-yard touchdown run with 5:52 remaining and Tanner Dudek’s extra point lifted the visitors to a 28-21 lead.
Washington & Jefferson had a chance to tie the game, driving inside Westminster’s 15 with 27 seconds to go. But Titans defender Joey Lane recorded a nine-yard sack. With no timeouts and time winding down, the Presidents threw a desperation pass in the end zone which was broken up on the final play.
Grice ran for a career-high 189 yards. Junior Frank Antuono, a Neshannock High graduate, recorded a sack.
Westminster has its bye week Saturday and will return to action at Carnegie Mellon University 1 p.m. Nov. 9.
