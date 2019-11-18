The Westminster College football team held on for a win Saturday.
The Titans built a 25-point fourth-quarter lead and had enough in the tank to post a 28-25 Presidents’ Athletic Conference home victory over Geneva College.
Westminster (6-3 PAC, 7-3 overall) led 28-3 in the fourth quarter.
The Golden Tornadoes (3-6, 3-7) scored first and led 3-0 early in the first quarter. The Titans tallied a touchdown to forge a 7-3 buffer after one.
Westminster held a 14-3 lead at the half and 21-3 through three stanzas. The Titans took a commanding 28-3 lead with 13:11 remaining. But Geneva made it close down the stretch with 22 straight points.
Freshman Luca Botti, an Ellwood City Lincoln High graduate, made seven tackles for the Titans.
•Westminster’s men’s basketball team claimed an 84-74 victory over nonconference foe Penn State-Shenango on Saturday in the Buzz Ridl Classic.
The Titans (2-1) held on for a 71-69 win over Bluffton on Friday in the first round of the Buzz Ridl Classic.
•Westminster’s women’s basketball team claimed a 63-56 road win over Manchester University on Saturday.
The Lady Titans are now 4-0.
