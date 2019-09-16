The Westminster College football team opened Presidents’ Athletic Conference action on a positive note Saturday.
The Titans scored the game’s first 21 points en route to a 45-21 PAC home win over Waynesburg.
Westminster (1-0 PAC, 2-0 overall) utilized its air attack in the first half to compile a five-play, 70-yard drive, culminating in a 34-yard touchdown reception by Antwon Jones from Cole Konieczka for a 7-0 lead. With less than a minute remaining in the first quarter, the Titans scored again when Konieczka connected with senior Connor Cox on a four-yard touchdown to give Westminster a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Konieczka tossed his third passing touchdown of the first half with a 17-yard strike to Dwyane Brown to extend the Titans’ lead to 21-0. The score held at the break.
The Yellow Jackets (0-1, 0-2) tallied their first touchdown of the contest at the 7:55 mark of the third quarter. The Titans responded when Tyler Greene scampered into the end zone with one of his two rushing touchdowns on the day to give the hosts a 28-7 lead.
After a 36-yard field goal by Tanner Dudek, Konieczka threw his career-high fourth passing touchdown of the contest on a 40-yard toss to Cox to push the buffer to 38-7 lead late in the third quarter.
Greene scored his second rushing touchdown of the game on a one-yard score with 9:21 left. Waynesburg scored two late touchdowns to close the scoring.
Westminster will conclude its three-game home stretch at 1 p.m. Saturday when it hosts PAC foe St. Vincent.
