The Westminster College football team conquered the elements and Bethany College on Saturday.
The Titans remained undefeated on the season as they posted a 45-9 Presidents’ Athletic Conference road decision over the Bison after an hour-and-a-half delay because of the weather.
Westminster improved to 3-0 in the PAC and 4-0 overall. It’s the Titans’ best start in 22 years.
Bethany (1-2 PAC, 1-3 overall) scored first on a 54-yard run by Carlin Bason on its opening drive, putting Westminster behind for the first time this season. The Titans, however, answered with two-straight rushing touchdowns, courtesy of senior Tyler Greene and led for the rest of the night.
Following a field goal by Bethany’s Sean Cole in the second quarter, the Titans mustered 34 unanswered points to close the game.
Maxwell Reamer, a sophomore
from Shenango High, scored on a two-yard run for Westminster in the fourth quarter, his first collegiate touchdown Westminster compiled 508 yards in total offense, the most since 2017.
The Titans return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday when they visit Case Western Reserve (Ohio) in a PAC showdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.