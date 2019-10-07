The winning streak came to an end for the Westminster College football team Saturday.
Case Western Reserve rallied from a six-point deficit to score the final 14 points of the game en route to a 21-13 Presidents’ Athletic Conference home win over the Titans.
The 25th-ranked Spartans (3-0 PAC, 4-0 overall) led 7-0 at halftime. Westminster (3-1, 4-1) took a 13-7 lead after a pair of touchdown throws by Cole Konieczka, both to Connor Cox. The Titans, though, missed the extra point on the second touchdown.
Case Western Reserve took a 14-13 lead with an early fourth-quarter touchdown and held a one-point lead until another touchdown with less than two minutes left put the game away.
Titans junior Frank Antuono, a Neshannock High graduate, recorded five tackles, including a sack.
Westminster had one last chance to tie the game with just under two minutes to play, but turned the ball over on downs.
Cox set a career-mark with 172 receiving yards, the most by a Westminster player in a single game in 10 years (213 by Jon Gubish in 2009). Konieczka was 18 of 36 for 267 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Case Western Reserve held the Titans to 19 yards rushing, their lowest since 2012.
Westminster returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Grove City College.
