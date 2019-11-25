The Westminster College football team closed the season with a victory Sunday.
The Titans built a big lead and held on for a 35-24 win in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Clayton Chapman Bowl over host SUNY-Morrisville on Saturday.
Westminster (8-3) scored on its first four possessions and led 28-0 at halftime. The Titans’ Cole Konieczka hooked up with Connor Cox for a 10-yard touchdown pass on the Titans’ opening drive. Westminster followed with back-to-back 99-yard touchdown drives.
Morrisville (6-5) opened the second half with 17-straight points, cutting Westminster’s lead to 28-17 with 1:22 left in the third quarter. The Titans led by the same at the end of three. Westminster added to its lead (35-17) on its first drive of the fourth quarter when Bryce Hill ran it in for the second time, this time from 12 yards out. The Mustangs scored late in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.
The Titans totaled a season-high 530 yards (412 in the first half). Hill, who was named the game’s MVP, ran for a career-high 150 yards and tied a career-high with two touchdowns.
Westminster junior Frank Antuono, a Neshannock High graduate, had a half sack. Freshman Luca Botti (Ellwood City Lincoln) had six tackles for the winners.
Westminster, making its fourth trip to an ECAC Bowl game in five years, has now won three bowl games. The Titans averaged 37.45 points per game to establish a school record for most points per game for an 11-game schedule.
•Westminster’s men’s basketball team won its fourth-straight game with a 66-59 nonconference home victory over Franciscan University on Saturday.
The Titans’ Isaac Stamatiades led all scorers with a career-high 27 points. Senior Ricky Roth (Ellwood City Lincoln) dished out a game-high three assists for Westminster (4-1).
The Titans are back in action at Division I Youngstown State University at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
•The Westminster women’s basketball team defeated nonconference foe Allegheny College, 61-48 at home on Saturday.
Westminster improved to 5-0.
Camden Hergenrother paced the Lady Titans with a career-high 17 points.
Westminster returns to action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Penn State-Beaver.
