LATROBE — The Westminster College football team is the favorite in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
The Titans, who won their first PAC football championship in the spring, was selected as the top team in the league heading into the 2021 fall season.
The results of the league’s annual preseason poll, voted on by PAC head coaches, sports information directors and members of the media, were announced Tuesday afternoon at PAC football media day, which was hosted by Saint Vincent College.
Westminster received 21 first-place votes and tallied 316 points to lead the poll. Last year, the Titans fashioned a 3-0 league mark and 5-0 ledger overall.
“We are honored and humbled to be picked preseason number one. I believe that distinction is more of a reward for our spring season. Moving forward and preparing for the 2021 fall season is our team’s main focus. We are eager to compete,” eighth-year Westminster head coach Scott Benzel said.
Senior linebacker Ian Barr accompanied Benzel to the conference’s media day.
“I’m very excited (about being picked No. 1 in the preseason) and it shows that our work is being recognized. I can’t wait to go out and prove why we got that ranking,” Barr said.
Washington & Jefferson College was second with six first-place votes and 299 points. Case Western Reserve University (Ohio) followed in third place with seven first-place votes and 281 points. Grove City College took fourth with one first-place vote and 229 total points.
The 2021 PAC football season opens on Sept. 3 when Carnegie Mellon travels to Whitworth University (Washington) and Bethany visits Hiram College (Ohio).
Westminster kicks off the campaign when it hosts perennial NCAA Division III power Mount Union University (Ohio) at 1 p.m. Sept. 4. The Purple Raiders were 4-0 in the spring season.
