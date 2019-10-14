The Westminster College football team came up short in a shootout Saturday.
The Titans put up 41 points, but it wasn’t enough, in dropping a 43-41 Presidents’ Athletic Conference home verdict to Grove City College.
Dating back to 1892, the 84 combined points were the most between the two schools in the history of the matchup. The Wolverines are Westminster’s second most common opponent. The combined points were the most between Westminster and any opponent since 2010 (86 points vs. Bethany). Both teams combined for 973 yards on Saturday — Grove City amassed 488 and Westminster compiled 485.
The Titans (3-2 PAC, 4-2 overall) battled back from being behind 30-14 in the third quarter and took their first lead with 3:49 left in the game, 41-37, when Keano Grice scored on a 40-yard run. Grove City (3-2, 4-2) drove down the field and had fourth-and-goal at Westminster’s 6 with 12 seconds left. The Titans’ Paul Gonzalez stopped the threat with an interception as he jumped in front of the intended receiver right beyond the goal line before a raucous Westminster crowd.
The Titans ran the ball up the middle in hopes to run out the clock and get the ball out of the end zone.
However, the ball was fumbled and the Wolverines recovered it at the Titans’ 1. With eight seconds left and no timeouts, Grove City ran a quarterback sneak with Josh Ehst and scored the winning touchdown as the clock expired.
Grove City took an early 14-0 lead and settled for a 27-14 lead at the half.
Westminster returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday when it visits PAC foe Thiel College.
